As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Trimmed Position; Chevron (CVX) Holding Has Boosted by Addison Capital Company

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (NYSE:UAL) by 4,356 shares to 2,476 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.