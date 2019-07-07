As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.14 Million; Jbf Capital Maintains Stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 10,583 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “INBKL: An Appealing Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Note Below Redemption Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bank Promotes Maris Kancs – Business Wire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Internet Bank Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Downtown Fishers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Stock Is Here to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

