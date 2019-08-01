As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Holding; Mfa Finl (MFA) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 553,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 607,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.82M shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 524,827 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.62 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna owns 3.75% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 482,049 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 8,695 shares. 1,587 are owned by Bangor State Bank. 4,940 were reported by Carret Asset Management Llc. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,965 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.75% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 284,575 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.18% or 11,642 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Com has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,053 shares. Bb&T holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 47,771 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 19,971 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 10,996 shares stake. Td Asset invested in 191,421 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 15,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Donald Smith Com stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 83,921 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 830,600 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Fund, a France-based fund reported 215,300 shares. 125,363 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 480,478 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 84,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gru One Trading Lp has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 900 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability holds 43,675 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 100,311 shares.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)