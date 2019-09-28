As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Holding; Boston Research & Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $524,020

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 88.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 22,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826,000, down from 25,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Mngmt holds 258,162 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value owns 2.64 million shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 730,554 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 67.35M shares or 3.55% of the stock. Caledonia Plc invested 15.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashford Cap Mngmt reported 0.27% stake. King Wealth has 84,749 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 158,333 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 35,000 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Eos LP invested in 0.94% or 21,620 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connors Investor Service holds 69,683 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd holds 329,515 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 6,575 shares to 59,773 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Adobe Inc. Stock Climbed 29% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DocuSign Looks Like A Good Bet Under $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amica Mutual accumulated 14,009 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 10,491 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1,825 are held by Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca). First Manhattan owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,597 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation stated it has 175,925 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,029 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested in 600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 21,526 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 1,000 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 957 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 517,596 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt invested in 18,226 shares. Zacks stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Partners Ltd Llc owns 100,682 shares.