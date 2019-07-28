As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Duquesne Family Office Has Raised by $90.23 Million Its Holding; Capital Growth Management LP Cut Geo Group New (GEO) Position as Share Price Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 112.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 339,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 640,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.61M, up from 301,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89M shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.00M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

