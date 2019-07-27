As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Diligent Investors Has Raised Stake by $582,806; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding Has Boosted by Chilton Investment Co Llc

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 72,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, up from 198,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,552 shares to 373,961 shares, valued at $75.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,182 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Trust Department Mb Finance National Bank N A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,010 shares. Duncker Streett And Com owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 855 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,940 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 93,067 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 95,991 shares. 4.14 million are held by Wells Fargo & Comm Mn. First Republic Invest reported 365,287 shares stake. Salem Cap, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,195 shares. 10,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 29,108 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 1.87M shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.33% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wesbanco National Bank has 89,898 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. $3.45M worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. On Wednesday, January 30 Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.