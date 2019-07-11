As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed by $429,058 Its Holding; Partner Fund Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Stock Value Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $307.32. About 1.05 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.19M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 765,196 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 17.70 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of stock or 3,585 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nbt State Bank N A New York has 0.37% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 24,315 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Dubuque Bank & holds 0.04% or 3,163 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 180,488 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 1.43M shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.11% or 531,533 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 817,000 shares. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 41,032 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Coho Limited has 3.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.61M shares. 398 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Suntrust Banks holds 13,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 5,359 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 678 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 199,102 shares to 374,860 shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.32 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connecticut-based Lone Pine Cap Limited Co has invested 7.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). B Riley Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 832 shares. Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 31,173 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 8,241 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.83% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 540 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 321,886 shares. Barton Invest Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,200 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 2.55% or 218,346 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 17,351 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc owns 60,684 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU.

