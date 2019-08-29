As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Boosted Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Its Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stake as Valuation Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 2,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 8,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $284.8. About 667,571 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 13,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 5,423 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 19,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.74. About 25,989 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 12,644 shares to 39,493 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 785,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,660 shares to 5,262 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,451 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.