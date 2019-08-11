As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.35 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Blackrock holds 0.13% or 35.63 million shares in its portfolio. First National Tru Company has 0.31% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aviance Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 15,426 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hexavest Inc stated it has 688,551 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co reported 23,280 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0.02% or 13,455 shares. Sabal Tru invested 1.67% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 985 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.46% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Bancshares accumulated 2,452 shares. Amp Invsts holds 530,958 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 173,228 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has 2.66 million shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 253,260 shares. 38 are owned by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Inv Inc invested in 0.14% or 53,894 shares. Westfield Capital Com Limited Partnership stated it has 444,365 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.5% or 61,629 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 58,800 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 35,440 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 483,561 shares. Zweig has 54,533 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 73,190 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 900,000 shares.