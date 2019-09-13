As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Holding by $5.35 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Covey Capital Advisors Llc

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 89.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 18,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 251,054 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.95 million, down from 269,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $278.83. About 716,198 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.84 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 23,343 shares to 152,158 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 318,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

