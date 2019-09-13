As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Stock Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $5.68 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.48 million, down from 88,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $321.97. About 54,671 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 1.22 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05M for 129.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (NYSE:RL) by 37,500 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Call) by 466,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management has 0.33% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 20,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 5,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Ser accumulated 9,683 shares or 0.54% of the stock. G2 Ptnrs Management accumulated 7.27% or 55,035 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ci Invests Inc holds 0.22% or 92,646 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 191 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.03% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 12,293 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% or 31,309 shares. Kennedy stated it has 15,375 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 1,196 shares stake. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,865 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 503 shares. Wisconsin Management Ltd Liability Co owns 13,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 212,321 shares stake. Cim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.25% or 2,487 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 987 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 58 shares. Dsm Cap Partners Lc holds 8.43% or 1.96 million shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 0.49% or 1,139 shares. 2.56 million were reported by Capital. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,214 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.78% or 38,400 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.99M shares or 0.17% of the stock. 5,111 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability. Nordea Invest reported 817,578 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.53 million shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $247.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 77,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.70 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.