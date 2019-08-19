As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Parkwood Increased Stake by $4.58 Million; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Market Value Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Stake by $11.08 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.835. About 1.87 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $287.48. About 284,731 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 82,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 74,720 shares. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 120,680 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 5.70 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 103,595 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Primecap Ca holds 0.05% or 13.61 million shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 34,181 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 508,844 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 63,473 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 0% or 4,028 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 861 shares. Da Davidson reported 27,691 shares.

