As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Oakmont Partners Decreased Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holding Held by Monetary Management Group Inc

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $287.29. About 903,209 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $280.7. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,521 shares, and cut its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.12% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 14,657 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenwich Wealth Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 324,973 shares. Massachusetts-based Redwood Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cryder Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 9.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Int Ca has invested 2.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spears Abacus owns 3,119 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 1.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Logan Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smithfield stated it has 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aqr Cap Lc owns 2.10M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Service reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 5,275 are owned by Duff Phelps Inv Management. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 17,307 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Research And reported 2.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 2.28% or 1.12 million shares. Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has invested 4.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Icon Advisers Inc owns 21,999 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Albion Group Ut has 3,860 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,334 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 60,788 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares to 121,327 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.