As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Holder Tiger Management Decreased by $9.42 Million Its Position; Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted Its Position in Abiomed (ABMD) by $1.09 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 111.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $260.47. About 255,193 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $306.87. About 2.10M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of stock. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. 30,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. The insider SUTTER MARTIN P sold 20,000 shares worth $7.20 million.

