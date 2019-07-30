As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Holding by $429,058; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Its Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $860,825 as Share Value Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $303.64. About 1.99 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 2.66 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.74 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership invested in 11,389 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service has 56,105 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 1,142 shares. Profund Ltd Co stated it has 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 93,309 are owned by Ithaka Gru Limited Liability. Counsel Inc invested in 2.06% or 21,088 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,376 shares. Stephens Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 395 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,482 shares. 28,169 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Cap Inv Svcs Of America holds 76,382 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

