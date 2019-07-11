As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Sarasin & Partners Llp Lowered Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake by $2.05 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 11,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.40 million, down from 529,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.88. About 1.49M shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 17,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 78,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $917.17 million for 13.75 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio