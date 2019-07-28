As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $341,810; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $913,458

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 501.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Exempt Bond Etf.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru reported 132,472 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Btr Mngmt owns 1,435 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 25 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 107,571 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Com owns 265 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rnc Management Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19.33M shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp has 5,066 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management has 1,670 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 29,308 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Srs Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,758 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).