As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Its Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Danaher (DHR) Position by $780,574

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 492,234 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.35M, up from 486,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1274.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 128,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 138,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.95 million, up from 10,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,736 shares to 392,919 shares, valued at $57.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 364,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) owns 70,000 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 8,858 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.04% or 2,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 28,646 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,948 shares. Bluestein R H & Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,123 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 61,034 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 639,203 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 117,275 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.92% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.84% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 61,000 shares. 286,486 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop reported 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 2.25M shares. Telemus Limited Co reported 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Management has invested 1.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 32,627 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Lc has invested 1.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Inv Of America reported 167,843 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 232,742 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.32% or 51,485 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.69M shares. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 87,478 shares. First Advsr LP holds 251,008 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Lc holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 19 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated invested 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).