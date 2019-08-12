As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Boston Family Office Upped by $814,226 Its Stake; Regions Financial Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased by $752,731

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 128.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 2,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $288.33. About 1.03 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 3,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 438,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.05M, down from 441,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $206.8. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares to 136,564 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,310 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,418 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Limited. Forte Ltd Liability Adv owns 36,293 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability reported 6,423 shares stake. Paloma Prns Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,241 shares. Ulysses Ltd Liability Com owns 3,000 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,865 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 25,127 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,929 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 0% or 1,597 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 83,623 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd owns 25,158 shares. 493 are held by Enterprise Financial. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 61,629 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Stock May Win the E-Commerce War â€¦ From Behind – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 32,646 shares to 127,570 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEI).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bank & Trust accumulated 1,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allen Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 3,078 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 1,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 1,435 shares. Optimum Investment owns 4,032 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,073 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 6,565 shares. London Com Of Virginia reported 0.71% stake. Koshinski Asset Incorporated holds 3,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc accumulated 1,069 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.05% or 29,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.41% stake. Burns J W Com has 0.91% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.