As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Boosted Position; Delta Asset Management Increases Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 7,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 185,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.69 million, up from 178,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 188,963 shares to 403,033 shares, valued at $53.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 35,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,832 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,975 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Com has invested 3.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). City invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 100 shares. Parkwood Llc invested in 32,268 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 14,009 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 20,453 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,331 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.04% or 958,627 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 22,416 shares. S&Co Incorporated invested in 4,162 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,376 shares. Aviance Cap Partners holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,771 shares. Biondo Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 31,285 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,057 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough &. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 480,596 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0.11% or 44,404 shares. Novare Mngmt Lc invested in 1,770 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,376 shares. United Advisers Lc holds 0.27% or 237,344 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 13,713 shares. St Johns Management Company Ltd Liability Company reported 6,417 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.3% or 79,128 shares. Ashford Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 1,883 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested in 372,651 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Fagan Associate Inc holds 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,741 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Fl Investment owns 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,232 shares.