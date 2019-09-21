As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $25.40 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73 million, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Capital accumulated 0% or 154 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc holds 220,951 shares. Hgk Asset has invested 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Prtnrs holds 7,291 shares. Ratan Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 17,210 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 1.87% or 104,198 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,645 shares. Mirador Ltd Partnership owns 19,475 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 35,336 shares. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va, Virginia-based fund reported 391,063 shares. Bennicas And Associate holds 20,675 shares. Washington Bankshares, a Washington-based fund reported 70,295 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 282,424 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $772.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 368,128 shares. Karp Mngmt holds 8,936 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co reported 8,325 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 215 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny has 31,763 shares. Gradient Invests Lc reported 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,420 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,533 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 1.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 2,561 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 0.16% or 61,504 shares. Zweig owns 35,384 shares. First Long Island Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 82,346 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated holds 2.27% or 58,166 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Lc holds 330,492 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.