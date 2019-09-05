As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Littelfuse (LFUS) Shareholder Earnest Partners Increased Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $287.61. About 719,502 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 6,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 530,445 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.80M, up from 524,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $166.4. About 11,874 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $91.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

