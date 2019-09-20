As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Stake by $9.06 Million; Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 30,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 100,970 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.75M, up from 70,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $277.9. About 2.80M shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 97,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.41M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 246,002 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.64M for 19.30 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cargo Airline ATSG Lands Strong Second Quarter – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG, DHL Extend Aircraft Leasing and Operating Arrangements – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These Cincinnati stocks benefited most from marketâ€™s massive rally – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,757 activity. $84,623 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought $49,776.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 8,646 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 2.71M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Truepoint Inc holds 0.24% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 124,000 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 22,158 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.86M shares. Aldebaran has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 5.12 million shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Com holds 0.67% or 821,259 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 2.56 million shares or 1.21% of the stock. Venator Cap Management Ltd holds 3.08% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 16,725 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,302 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,454 shares to 335,568 shares, valued at $25.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 229,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,773 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Cap Mngmt LP has 2.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 3,867 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 29,870 shares. Fincl Ser Corp stated it has 515 shares. Creative Planning reported 44,246 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 5,400 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 19,544 shares. 27,453 were reported by Badgley Phelps Bell. Fosun Intl Ltd holds 3,900 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Corp has 3.74 million shares for 6.86% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moors Cabot invested in 995 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 2.95M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Element Cap Ltd stated it has 18,802 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moore Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares.