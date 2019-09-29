As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Security National Trust Co Raised by $665,910 Its Holding; Strategic Advisors Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Upped by $318,570

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0.12% or 517,596 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability accumulated 69,829 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 2.74 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 6,018 were reported by Private Tru Na. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 17,747 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 0.51% or 413,624 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bowen Hanes & stated it has 1.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btc Cap holds 0.81% or 17,048 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.76% or 41,950 shares. 35,061 were accumulated by Forte Cap Ltd Company Adv. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.27% or 6,482 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Com invested in 1.43% or 126,199 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL) by 8,424 shares to 18,194 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,624 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Financial.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital reported 9,969 shares. Continental Lc has 41,747 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,201 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 20,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 567,884 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Staley Advisers stated it has 80,155 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 11,470 shares stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 726,251 shares. Cambridge Tru Com holds 4,234 shares. Stieven Lp owns 295,900 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 29,209 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Communications owns 6,434 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has 1.97M shares.