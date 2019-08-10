As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Ithaka Group Has Lowered by $13.25 Million Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Holding by $7.13 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 49,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 93,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87M, down from 143,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 148,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 833,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29 million, down from 982,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 1,344 shares. 490,480 are owned by Pension. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 350 shares. Counsel Ltd Llc Ny reported 0.09% stake. Washington Bancorp holds 314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 767,595 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 16,847 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt holds 0.16% or 2,722 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 2,537 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc has 486,616 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 13,828 shares. The New York-based Wafra has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 227,106 shares. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,334 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24 million for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares to 122,999 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein LP owns 142,900 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Fairview Cap Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,903 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 147,643 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.45% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,750 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 108,810 shares. Continental Lc holds 1.8% or 79,960 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Letko Brosseau And Incorporated reported 1.58M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caprock Group Inc holds 27,731 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,030 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc reported 4,628 shares. Davis Prns Llc reported 6.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).