As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Decreased by $3.28 Million Its Holding; Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Market Value Rose While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lifted Position by $308,800

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp analyzed 12,315 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $145.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 46.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 3,860 shares as the company's stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 12,173 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, up from 8,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 289,999 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 23,610 shares to 160,008 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,120 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr In (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.99 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

