As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Financial Architects Raised Its Stake; Capital Counsel Raised Its Wabtec Com (WAB) Stake by $4.24 Million; Shares Rose

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 58,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 898,351 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.23M, up from 840,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.52 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 83,875 shares. 13,936 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 28,227 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). St Germain D J Company accumulated 3,492 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,322 shares. The California-based Cap Intl Ca has invested 0.23% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rudman Errol M accumulated 19,500 shares or 0.97% of the stock. National Pension stated it has 44,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington-based Cwh Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.68% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 56,334 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 442 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares to 44,040 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).