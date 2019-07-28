As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Its Position; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Holding in Dover (DOV) as Stock Price Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 608,846 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. Shares for $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. Another trade for 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 was sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,035 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). State Street Corporation reported 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Vanguard Grp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Allstate has 6,256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 12,397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 64,735 shares. Amer Intl Grp holds 60,344 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,706 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.09% or 5,000 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 5,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb stated it has 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. On Friday, February 1 Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 13,804 shares. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann.