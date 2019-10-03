As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Corvex Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $28.08 Million; Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Upped Position by $391,115

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 174,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.39M, down from 269,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 3.40 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 117,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, up from 113,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 1.30M shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,795 shares to 10,448 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,523 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).