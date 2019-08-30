As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Lifted Holding by $82.74 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Rwwm Cut Its Position

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 333,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.04 million, down from 344,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 2.85 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $286.63. About 2.17 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.69 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 208,043 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $203.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).