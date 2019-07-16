As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Increased Holding by $82.74 Million; First Foundation Advisors Cut Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Valuation Rose

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,613 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 121,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 3.39 million shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN IS LIKELY TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER – NYT, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $306.93. About 1.12M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. $7.39M worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 41,560 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (NYSE:KYN) by 494,155 shares to 739,539 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P California Municip (CMF) by 9,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).