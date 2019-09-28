As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Position; Cal (CALM) Position Upped by Keating Investment Counselors Inc

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 158,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, up from 136,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 308,079 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 19,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 35,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43M, down from 54,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 5,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Next Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma reported 509,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 318,378 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 34,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 51,431 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 76 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 46,981 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 717,412 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,931 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 41,785 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oil prices rise 1.5% on drop in U.S. crude inventories – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CALM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cal-Maine Foods: Keeping CALM – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XpresSpa Completes Issuance of $3 Million in Convertible Preferred Equity to Calm at $0.62 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares to 80,957 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,710 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 64,316 shares to 317,498 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).