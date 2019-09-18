As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Wright Investors Service Has Boosted by $554,190 Its Holding; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 58.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 20,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 14,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 34,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 66,798 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 108.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $276.79. About 5.08 million shares traded or 98.34% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,765 shares to 51,871 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ANGO shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.50M for 115.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

