As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Its Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 145.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 40,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 67,860 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 27,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 111.86% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 81,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568.50M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 1,825 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Com owns 100,943 shares. 2,690 are owned by Fiera. Kansas-based Cognios Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James Associate holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 384,986 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP reported 612,046 shares. Redwood Investments Llc holds 28,043 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 110,100 shares. 13,706 are held by Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Iberiabank Corp owns 34,159 shares. Nordea Invest Management owns 817,578 shares. Indiana-based Old Natl Bancshares In has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 541,016 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,349 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 10,732 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16,893 shares to 474,061 shares, valued at $248.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,881 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Inc Wi holds 25,805 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.94 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 210,614 shares. First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 170 shares. Fmr reported 6.36M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cooperman Leon G reported 1.09% stake. Franklin owns 182,552 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 4,036 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 968,802 shares. American Int Gru Inc stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,745 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 66,934 shares to 699,309 shares, valued at $84.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 12,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,929 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).