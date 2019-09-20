As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Raised by $25.40 Million Its Holding; Mig Capital Position in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Cut by $20.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73 million, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $277.21. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 141,080 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 9,900 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,149 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 1.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hendley & Incorporated stated it has 15,989 shares. Dorsey Whitney Communications Lc has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South State owns 1.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,610 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.24 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 113,130 shares. Schmidt P J Inv holds 3,565 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Lc has 174,773 shares. Moreover, Saturna Cap has 4.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 482,029 shares. Boys Arnold Commerce holds 0.05% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 784,390 shares. Freestone Lc reported 0.05% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 192 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.41% or 172,049 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 17,573 shares. American Int Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 15,981 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,166 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 85,998 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.14% or 162,927 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 14,640 shares. 7,700 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 34,630 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Victory Cap holds 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 291,415 shares. 6,732 are owned by Art Limited Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.95M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

