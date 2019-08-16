As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Lowered Holding by $4.35 Million; Private Advisor Group Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $287.86. About 1.20M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 15,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 358,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26 million, up from 343,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 15.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.26 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares to 75,697 shares, valued at $88.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.28% stake. Aspen Mngmt holds 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,545 shares. Madison Invest Holding stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,560 are held by Guardian L P. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 19,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Apg Asset Nv owns 219,462 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.92 million shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 2,787 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,120 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.08% or 1,344 shares in its portfolio. 80,040 were reported by Tiger Eye Capital Lc. Rhumbline Advisers has 883,266 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,464 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,504 shares to 221,024 shares, valued at $21.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 17,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,247 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,600 shares. Hilltop owns 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,007 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 50,727 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 511,347 are held by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Advsr Ltd invested in 7,222 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corda Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Grp holds 0.04% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 37.86 million shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 8,997 shares. Tcw Gp reported 0.68% stake. Cambridge invested in 3.41% or 483,598 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 103,398 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.