As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $381,710; Thl Credit (TCRD) Shareholder Ares Management Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Thl Credit Inc (TCRD) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 536,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 573,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Thl Credit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 45,637 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 75 shares. Aspen Invest holds 2,545 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Burney owns 5,531 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Commerce has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,392 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hemenway Trust Lc stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura holds 0.03% or 26,586 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 2,900 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 96 shares. Stralem Company reported 26,160 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 41,759 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 248,611 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested in 0.11% or 1,421 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 2.87M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.84 million activity. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of stock or 13,804 shares. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $7.32M for 7.17 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

