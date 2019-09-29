As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $327,222; Humana (HUM) Stake Has Boosted by Verition Fund Management Llc

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 24,127 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 14,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $257.59. About 1.01M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,287 shares to 33,277 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 252,497 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,789 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.