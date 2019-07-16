As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Position; Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Share Value Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.27 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $305.52. About 1.28 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,411 shares to 28,046 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,554 are owned by Whittier. Barometer Capital Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 180,250 shares. Legacy Private Trust Co holds 1.86% or 177,487 shares in its portfolio. 278,289 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 3,626 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Finemark Bank & Trust Tru has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,200 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Company Il has 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,760 shares. 6,113 are held by Stratos Wealth. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.74% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 10,928 are owned by Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 5,560 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 21.66% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.44% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pennsylvania Trust Commerce holds 3,400 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated owns 56,351 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duncker Streett & holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 37,129 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,881 shares. Moreover, Park National Corp Oh has 0.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,738 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 38,000 shares. Dodge Cox reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Neuberger Berman Group Limited has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 5,965 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 2,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Com reported 252,036 shares. Bluestein R H Co reported 1.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,558 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million.