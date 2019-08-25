As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Increased by $809,172 Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Thomas Story & Son Has Upped Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares to 925 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,944 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 5,317 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Logan invested in 26,868 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Co reported 6,214 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Lc has 2.94M shares. Ckw Group holds 200 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 52,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.23% or 47,771 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 0.09% or 5,531 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swedbank has 3.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smithfield Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,196 shares. Limited Ca accumulated 8,474 shares or 0.54% of the stock. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Investments Limited Liability accumulated 1.09% or 1.75 million shares. Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).