As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Palestra Capital Management Boosted by $25.79 Million Its Holding; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Value Declined, Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Boosted Its Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 87,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 501,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.73M, up from 413,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59 million shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $283.33. About 517,564 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $105.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 306,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 903,580 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,493 shares to 80,561 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

