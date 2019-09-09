As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased by $12.56 Million Its Stake; Martin Currie LTD Holds Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 47,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 767,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.56M, up from 720,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.08 million shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12 million, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $92.24. About 779,222 shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 29,113 shares to 14,581 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,497 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 14,274 shares to 142,684 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,878 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.15% or 1.92M shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Company owns 765 shares. 15,415 were accumulated by Marietta Prtn Limited Liability. Andra Ap owns 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,400 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp accumulated 1,093 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 6,033 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 263 shares. Park Oh stated it has 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 767,595 shares. 1,183 are owned by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Eulav Asset reported 39,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Newbrook Capital LP accumulated 285,664 shares. Finemark National Bank Trust reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

