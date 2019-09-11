As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased by $1.13 Million Its Holding; Profund Advisors Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $303,156; Market Value Rose

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 212,921 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45 million, down from 214,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.84. About 2.37M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 31,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.23M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts accumulated 8.96 million shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd holds 0.93% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 71,079 shares. Beacon Financial accumulated 0.8% or 25,795 shares. 34,675 were reported by Ledyard State Bank. Frontier Mngmt Com reported 3,678 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,350 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 314,121 shares. Loudon Inv Management Lc reported 2.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Benedict holds 25,158 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. 2,342 are held by First Personal Fincl Services. Davenport And Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,909 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.83% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spectrum Mngmt holds 12,422 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,463 shares to 49,608 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares to 53,813 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY) by 1,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,834 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).