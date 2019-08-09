As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed by $159.49 Million Its Stake; Peddock Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG OFFERS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER OR CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE UK PARLIAMENT – TELEGRAPH; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc analyzed 599,600 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4.53M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 billion, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 2.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsm Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0.71% or 50,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Windsor Capital Lc holds 0.1% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 38,079 shares. Newfocus Finance Lc holds 0.17% or 2,091 shares. Corvex Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 48,000 shares. Torray Limited Liability holds 1.52% or 86,242 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs holds 2,405 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability owns 6,063 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.07M shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt Inc owns 5,229 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares to 551 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,056 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69 million for 46.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.