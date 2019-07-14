As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Saturna Capital Decreased Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Family Management Cut Position

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 13,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 69,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46 million, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited invested in 2,063 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Co reported 14,219 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,000 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 147,246 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,340 shares. Ht Partners Llc stated it has 6,406 shares. Fosun, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 26,325 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability stated it has 825,995 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan accumulated 96,593 shares. Hartwell J M LP holds 8.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 406,709 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs & has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.64 million shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has 79,421 shares for 6.28% of their portfolio.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares to 39,405 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 54,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,342 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Navellier & Inc reported 30,863 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Barton Inv Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Agf reported 269,102 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 9,100 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 219,462 shares. Moreover, Fosun Intll Limited has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 900 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 610 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tctc Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,920 shares. 13,100 are held by Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 615,192 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,996 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,600 shares to 234,200 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. $7.39 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.