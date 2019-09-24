As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Rhumbline Advisers Cut by $5.71 Million Its Stake; As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Stake by $6.24 Million

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 19,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 863,833 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254.53M, down from 883,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.86M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 1.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 637,867 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $143.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc..

