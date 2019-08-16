As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Trimmed by $5.14 Million Its Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.41M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 190,705 shares. Modera Wealth Lc holds 2,902 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg invested in 2,222 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd owns 145,020 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 47,072 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc reported 1,670 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 46,159 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated has 2.97% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 55,150 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc holds 9,540 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 1,275 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 25,220 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sun Life holds 0.05% or 830 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 428 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).