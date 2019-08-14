As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Increased Its Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Northstar Group Has Cut Holding by $371,420

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $283.04. About 1.08 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 2.82M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares to 68,751 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Mondelez And iShares Silver Trust – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares to 16,333 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,065 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

