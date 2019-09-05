As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Holding; Select Equity Group LP Raised Its Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Share Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 6.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.66 billion, up from 5.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 619,774 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 395,362 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $158.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,087 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 36,242 shares. De Burlo Gp stated it has 0.3% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,390 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 8,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 2,068 were reported by Carroll Fincl Inc. 216,788 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Qs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 11,165 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,472 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 500 shares. Invest House Limited Liability has 46,690 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 77,649 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Mgmt holds 11,479 shares. Clough Capital Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 43,475 shares. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.23% or 47,771 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc reported 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fjarde Ap reported 151,965 shares stake. Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 112,200 shares. 2.06M are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware accumulated 2,044 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc invested in 2.42% or 289,947 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).