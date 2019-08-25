As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; As Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Share Value Rose, Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed by $696,775 Its Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 66.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 20,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 50,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd accumulated 0.64% or 20,397 shares. Advisory Networks Lc reported 31,612 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 825 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Heritage Investors Mgmt has 175,793 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. First Washington holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru invested in 28,774 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A owns 1,372 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested in 6,743 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 231,988 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc reported 15,948 shares. 2,751 are held by Essex Ser Incorporated. 75 are held by Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,064 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.71% or 549,932 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 21,918 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,373 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 653,379 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 965 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 961,789 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,100 shares. 136,172 are owned by Ajo Lp. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.28% or 7,840 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.13% or 28,514 shares. Cetera Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,407 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.61% or 110,100 shares. Boys Arnold owns 1,059 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,376 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pitcairn holds 0.82% or 28,169 shares.